Provocatively Named Pink Hats Carry Serious Message At Women’s March

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language that some may find offensive.

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) — Across the country, knitters are making and donating hats for people to wear at this weekend’s Women’s March on Washington and these bright pink caps with a provocative name, carry a serious message.

“It’s called the pussyhat project,” explained Krista Suh, Project Co-founder.

The name refers in part to the hat’s cat-like look.

“Once you put it on someone’s head the ears will just come right out,” said Suh.

But it’s also meant to bring awareness to women’s rights issues.

The hat’s creators, point to the now infamous “Access Hollywood” tape where President-elect Trump bragged about grabbing women. In that 2005 conversation recorded on an open mic, Trump is heard saying, “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy.”

“I think that for women’s rights supporters to be able to take that word back and really take that word as something that isn’t linked with shame is a really important thing,” said Project Co-Founder Jayna Zweiman.

That message is resonating with women across the country.

Ellie Rice has been knitting non-stop in New York to show her support.

“I’m hoping that there are enough that everyone in the march has one and it’s a nice feeling to know that I’ve contributed,” said Rice.

Ellie’s hats help make up the estimated 70-thousand donated so far.

“The project’s getting bigger and bigger, including more people,” said Zweiman.

It’s a symbol of unity bringing women together one pink stitch at a time.

The grass-root effort has reached worldwide attention with knitters in Japan, Europe, and Australia.