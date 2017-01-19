Price Of Butterbeer Gets A Boost At Universal Studios

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO(CBSMiami) – Get ready to dig a little deeper to pay for that Butterbeer at Universal Orlando.
According to theme park website Dis Universal, the theme park has hiked the price of its popular vanilla soda with butterscotch topping to $6.99. Previously, it was $5.99.
Butterbeer is a huge hit inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter which also sells Frozen Butterbeer for $6.99.
When The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter first opened in 2010, regular Butterbeer was only $2.99 and the frozen variety was $3.99. They also sell a latte-like hot Butterbeer. It’s also $6.99.