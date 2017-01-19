NASCAR Superstar Kurt Busch Discusses ROC Miami, Daytona 500

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A historical racing event is making its United States debut in South Florida this weekend.

Marlins Park received a makeover, with the baseball diamond transforming into a racetrack for the Race of Champions.

The ROC has been around for over 25 years and has made stops all over the globe but it has never been to the United States, until now.

On Thursday, NASCAR superstar Kurt Busch joined CBS4’s Jim Berry to discuss the big race in Miami as well as the Super Bowl of racing, the Daytona 500 that takes place next month.

Busch even brought the Daytona 500 trophy for everyone to admire, a trophy that the prolific driver has yet to win himself.

Busch will run in both races, and looks forward to the Marlins Park event in which the roof will be closed.

The Race of Champions brings together some of the world’s greatest drivers from different motorsports leagues and disciplines.

That includes Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, Le Mans, MotoGP and Rally X.

Just some of the superstar drivers participating in the ROC along with Busch will be Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Travis Pastrana, Sebastian Vettel, Petter Solberg, Tom Kristensen, Tony Kanaan and Felipe Massa.

Between the Miami races, the ROC will also feature car and bike stunt shows, world record attempts, music and lots of fan interaction activities.

The event is this Saturday and Sunday (January 21st and 22nd). Tickets will be entered into a raffle and winning fans will get to ride in the passenger seat during the actual race.

CBS Sports Network will have live coverage beginning on Sunday at 12 p.m. but the network will have several shows dedicated to the event. Here is the full programming schedule.

ROC NATIONS CUP TELEVISION SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 22 – 12:30-1:30 AM, ET – Race Of Champions Highlight Show – Recapping the action from the head-to-head competition

Sunday, Jan. 22 – 9:00-10:00 PM, ET – Race Of Champions Highlight Show (ENCORE)

Sunday, Jan. 22 – 12:00-2:00 PM, ET – Race Of Champions: America vs. The World – ROC Nations Cup (LIVE)