Man Charged In Decades Old Miami Beach Murder

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami Beach police believe they have a break in a decades old murder case.

Dale Ewers, suspected of killing a woman and sexually battering another in an apartment complex on Pine Tree Drive in 1990, was booked into Miami’s jail early Thursday following his extradition from Jamaica.

Ewers, 53, faces murder, sexual battery, armed robbery and kidnapping charges. He reportedly shot and killed 34-year-old Mercedes Perez inside her South Beach apartment and then raped her friend.

The case went unsolved for years until police say DNA evidence from the crime scene was tested in 2012, linking Ewers to Perez’s death. At that time, Ewers was living in Jamaica after having been deported there following a 2008 arrest on unrelated charges in Massachusetts.

The lengthy extradition process held up his arrest.

