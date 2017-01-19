Dogs Given New Life After Being Rescued From South Korean Slaughter Farm

January 19, 2017 5:45 PM By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Humane Society of Broward County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some lovable dogs have just arrived in South Florida for a brand new and much better life.

It was quite the journey for these 10 dogs who now call the Humane Society of Broward County their temporary home after being rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm.

“Humane Society International has been working in South Korea to try and shut down the dog meat farms there,” said Cherie Wachter, who works for the Humane Society. “They estimate there’s between 2 and 2 and a half millions dogs that are slaughtered for people to consume.”

These dogs, now in search for their forever home in South Florida, came from a farm in the Gangwon Province where the 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held.

Humane Society International rescued 200 dogs from the farm and transported them to 17 shelters through Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. – with one of the shelters being the Humane Society of Broward County.

“It was a very long trip for these dogs. They traveled over 18 hours of flight time, made over a 12,000-mile journey to find homes here in South Florida,” Watcher said.

The Humane Society says the dogs range in age from 6 months to a year.

The breeds vary from ones that look like a Pomeranian to Mastiff mixes.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to give them time to rest. Our clinic staff will start evaluating them in the next couple of days,” Wachter said. “We’re going to have our dog trainer also evaluate each dog so we can see the personality and what’s going to be involved for a family that wants to adopt them.”

