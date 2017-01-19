Accused Cop Killer Defiant In Orlando Court, Wants To Represent Himself

January 19, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Officer Shot, Orlando Police

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting an Orlando police officer spoke out of turn and was defiant in a courtroom where he made an initial appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd is apprehended by authorities Jan. 17, 2016. (Source: CBS Newspath)

Markeith Loyd was apprehended by authorities Jan. 17, 2016. (Source: CBS Newspath)

Markeith Loyd, 41, told the judge Thursday morning that he plans to represent himself and said the charges against him were made up. The judge ordered Loyd held without bond.

Loyd’s eye was bandaged and two officers flanked him as he stood at the podium wearing a bullet-proof vest. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a week-long manhunt.

Loyd faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, unlawful killing of an unborn child and attempted murder in the December death of Sade Dixon.

He hasn’t been charged in the death of Lt. Debra Clayton who was gunned down while she searched for him outside a Wal-Mart store Jan. 9.

