Trump Preparing To Enter White House With Low Approval Rating From Americans

January 18, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Politics, Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON DC (CBSMiami) – Less than 48 hours until the Presidential Inauguration and Donald Trump is making his final preparations to take the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States.

He will do so with some significant challenges.

Wednesday, Trump is spending a second straight evening in Washington.

After addressing foreign dignitaries on Tuesday, he is now honoring his cabinet nominees.

Additionally, on Twitter the President-elect sent out a photo of himself with the caption:

“Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-A-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday”

He’ll deliver it with historically low popularity.

A new CBS News poll shows Trump with the lowest approval of any incoming president in the poll’s 36-year history.

And more Americans disapprove of his handling of the presidential transition than approve of it.

“So we see republicans very much in support of what Trump has done so far and approving of the transition, but democrats very firmly set against it and that’s not typical, usually we see voters from the opposing party giving a little more leeway to the incoming president,” said CBS News Election Director Anthony Salvantao.

Mr. Trump dismissed unfavorable polls tweeting, quote: “The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged, just like before.”

A Wall Street Journal/NBC poll showed more than two-thirds of Americans disapprove Trump’s use of Twitter.

The poll did show confidence in Mr. Trump on two of his signature issues.

Roughly sixty percent of Americans say that he will make the right decisions on trade policy and the economy.

  1. Tee Masaniai says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    TRULY, & REALLY AWESOME. CAN’T WAIT FOR THAT MOMENT TO COME TO AMERICA. A REAL PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. GOD BLESS AMERICA WITH OUR NEW PRESIDENT, VISE PRESIDENT. MUST CLEAN OUT ALL THE ILLEGAL ALIENS FIRST & FOREMOST. ESPECIALLY THOSE ARE CRIMINALS, ORCHESTRATING CRIMES AND CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. PLUS DRUGS TRAFFICKING, HUMAN TRAFFICKING. WE MUST GET AMERICA BACK TO WHERE IT WAS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAINI FIRST AND FOREMOST.

