Panthers Road Trip Continues As They Face Surging Oilers

EDMONTON (CBSMiami/SportsDirect) – Consistency has been hard to come by for the Florida Panthers this season, and a four-game road trip through western Canada provides a stiff test.

Despite their recent scoring struggles, the Edmonton Oilers still find themselves in the thick of the race for first place in the Pacific thanks to their current run of success at Rogers Arena.

Edmonton, which trails Anaheim by four points for the top spot in the division, aims for its fourth consecutive victory as it continues its six-game homestand Wednesday against the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers have scored fewer than four goals in each of their last six overall contests but have gone 4-2-0 in that span, posting a 3-1-0 record on their homestand while allowing a total of four goals in the victories.

Florida had been on a roll away from home prior to Tuesday, winning four straight during a five-game point streak before beginning its road trip with a 5-2 loss in Calgary.

Vincent Trocheck provided all the offense for the Panthers, netting both tallies for his second two-goal effort of the season and first since Nov. 3 against New Jersey.

The 23-year-old All-Star has scored in three straight contests and collected five of his team-leading 16 goals — while adding four assists — during his current five-game point streak.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, Sportsnet (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (20-18-8): Roberto Luongo likely will be rested against Edmonton as he failed for the second straight time to become the fifth goaltender in NHL history to record 450 career victories Tuesday.

The 37-year-old needs six more wins to pass Curtis Joseph (454) for fourth place on the all-time list.

Defenseman Dylan McIlrath, who was acquired from the New York Rangers in November and hasn’t played for Florida since Dec. 15, was scratched Tuesday after being recalled from his conditioning assignment with Springfield of the American Hockey League a day earlier.

ABOUT THE OILERS (24-15-7): Andrej Sekera, who leads the team’s defensemen in scoring with 20 points, is expected to be in the lineup against Florida after leaving Monday’s victory over Arizona in pain late in the third period.

“He blocked a shot, but he should be fine,” coach Todd McLellan told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “We’re counting on him.”

Patrick Maroon was kept off the scoresheet versus the Coyotes but still has scored 10 of his team-leading 18 goals during his last 13 games.

OVERTIME

Oilers linemates Connor McDavid, who holds a one-point lead over Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (50) for the league scoring lead, and Leon Draisaitl both are one point away from 100 for their careers. Florida RW Reilly Smith needs two assists for 100 in his career while C Derek MacKenzie’s next game will be his 500th in the NHL. Edmonton RW Jordan Eberle, who has scored 24 or more goals each of the last three seasons, is mired in a career-worst 18-game drought and has tallied just once in his last 25 contests.

