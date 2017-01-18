Madame Tussauds Unveils Donald Trump Wax Figure Ahead Of Inauguration Day

January 18, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Madame Tussauds

LONDON (CBSMiami) – If you can’t be at the U.S. Capitol on inauguration day, Madame Tussauds may be the next best thing.

The famed wax museum has been working round-the-clock for months to unveil a figure of President-elect Donald Trump just in time for his swearing-in.

The process was started last summer, well before the election.

It usually takes five months to create a figure, so, just in case, they began sculptures for both Mr. Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“We had their final clay sculptures ready. Then, after Election Day, we took Donald’s figure forward in production to make sure it was ready in time,” explained Alex Cameron.

Artists used dimensions from a previous Trump figure, plus photos from rallies and his reality show, to create this new likeness.

“The most difficult thing, I think, with this figure was trying to get his kind of profile and pout and kind of his strong image,” said Dave Gardner, the principal sculptor.

No detail was overlooked – from the piercing eyes to that trademark hairstyle, which was made from a mixture of human and yak hair. Even his suit was carefully chosen.

America’s 45th President will stand next to some other famous politicians and is just a few steps from the likes of Gandhi and Desmond Tutu.

For many, this will be as close as they’ll ever get to the leader of the free world.

“Whether you support Trump or whether you don’t support Trump, he’s one of the most talked about politicians, and it’s going to be absolutely irresistible to step up alongside him in the Oval Office and take a selfie,” said Cameron.

The real question: will he be more irresistible than other big names in the room?

Madame Tussauds is also unveiling figures of President-elect Trump at its museums in New York, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Each one costs $300,000.

