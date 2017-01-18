Lauderhill Police Release Surveillance Of Point-Blank Shooting Outside Fish Market

January 18, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Lauderhill Police, Shooting

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department has released surveillance video of a fatal shooting outside a fish market.

Surveillance tape was rolling as Gary Wallock and a woman exited The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse, located at 1854 NW 38 Avenue, on Monday.

The shooter waited by a silver van before approaching Gary Wallock from behind and shooting him at point-blank range. (Source: Lauderhill Police Department)

While Wallock was preparing to put away a bag in the trunk of a black sedan, a man approached him from behind.

The man – who was wearing a red cap with black rim, red T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and black shoes – ran toward Wallock and shot him at point-blank range.

The video showed Wallock scrambling to the driver-side of the car before stumbling to the ground as the shooter continued to unload.

The woman tried ducking for cover before finally fleeing.

The gunman noticed the woman running off and began to shoot at her from a distance.

After a few shots, the shooter took off, jumping over hedges.

Police said the getaway vehicle, which was not seen on surveillance, is a 2010 Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and Florida tag EZX-F13.

Investigators said there was a second person in the blue 4-door car.

Authorities have not released a description of the shooter’s accomplice.

The motive is still unknown.

If you have any information, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 471-TIPS.

