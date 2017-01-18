LIVE | President Obama Holds His Final Press Conference

In The Recruiting Huddle: Zaire Jacobs – St. Thomas Aquinas

January 18, 2017 3:02 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, SFHSSports, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Zaire Jacobs

PLAYER: Zaire Jacobs
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: The true measure of a team like the Raiders is a prospect like this. With so many quality football prospects on the roster, impressive athletes such as this young man can get lost in the shuffle really quick. Since we have been watching his progress over the past three years, Jacobs is someone who has turned out to be an outstanding football player who has gotten bigger, stronger and more comfortable in the defensive secondary over the past year. Having participated in the Public vs. Private game recently, it only enhanced his standing as several high school coaches who had not watched him perform in the past, were totally blown away by his knowledge of the game. Yet another of the under-the-radar talent we annually produce here in South Florida.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3926889/zaire-jacobs

