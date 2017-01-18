“I Will Kill President Trump” Tweet Lands Miami Beach Man In Jail

January 18, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Miami Beach man has been charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted online.

A police report released Wednesday identified the suspect as 51-year-old Dominic Puopolo. Jail records show Puopolo is being held without bail on state charges of threatening harm against a public servant. Court records do not list a lawyer for him.

The police report says Puopolo on Monday posted a video on his Twitter account stating that he would “be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump” while in Washington.

The report says he was arrested a short time later at a Miami Beach Subway restaurant and admitted to officers he had posted the threatening video. Police say Puopolo told them he is homeless.

