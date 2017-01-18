Grandmother Charged In Death Of Four Month Old

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A Lakeland area grandmother whose negligence allegedly led to the death of her grandson has been arrested.

Robin Florand, 44, was charged Tuesday with aggravated manslaughter aggravated in the November 2016 death of 4-month-old Anakin David James Ennis.

Investigators believe Florand left her grandson in the bathtub unsupervised for nearly 10 minutes.

An arrest affidavit says the child was found face down in a few inches of water unresponsive. A neighbor helped give CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

At the time, investigators say they found methamphetaminein the bathroom. Florand also tested positive for the drug in her system.

