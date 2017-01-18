LIVE | President Obama Holds His Final Press Conference

Broward Courthouse Evacuated Over Suspicious Substance

January 18, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Broward County, Broward County Courthouse, Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Hazmat crews are investigating a suspicious substance found at the Broward County courthouse Friday afternoon.

Authorities got a call about a suspicious substance.

Deputies say someone found it inside an envelope.

The discovery prompted crews to evacuate the main courthouse.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tee Masaniai says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    MUST FIND OUT, AND PUT THAT IDIOT TO DEATH……ENOUGH IS ENOUGH THREATS IN OUR COUNTRY. ALL THOSE ARE DOING EVIL IN AMERICA, MUST PUT TO DEATH. AND WE WILL NOT WORRY ABOUT IT AT ALL EVER. PUT IN JAIL COST TO MUCH TAX PAYER MONEY TO FEED AND HOUSING THEM CRIMINAL MIND. GET-RID OF THEM IN AN EXECUTION WAY MORE BETTER.

    Reply | Report comment |

