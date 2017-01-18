LIVE | Hearing To Examine The Nomination Of Rep.Tom Price for Health Secretary

Bomb Threat Called In To Miami Beach JCC – Again

January 18, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Bomb Threat, Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – For the second time in as many weeks, someone called in a bomb threat to a South Florida Jewish community center.

Miami Beach police say the Miami Beach JCC at 4221 Pine Tree Drive was evacuated as a precaution. The threat was called in to the JCC which then alerted the police around 10 a.m.

Police sent officers and K9s to check out the center. The all clear was given just before 11 a.m.

Last Monday, January 9th, another threat was called in to the center around 10:45 a.m. Miami Beach Police did a courtesy sweep and made sure sure everything was okay.

On the same day, a bomb threat was also called in to the Dave and Mary Alper Jewish Community Center at 11155 SW 112th Avenue. About 300 kids were evacuated.

Police said the threat came into the main operations line of the facility just before 11 a.m. The call came from a local number which is what prompted the evacuation at the center.

After a sweep to make sure the building was okay, officers gave the all-clear four hours after the evacuation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia