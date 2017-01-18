Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – For the second time in as many weeks, someone called in a bomb threat to a South Florida Jewish community center.

Miami Beach police say the Miami Beach JCC at 4221 Pine Tree Drive was evacuated as a precaution. The threat was called in to the JCC which then alerted the police around 10 a.m.

Police sent officers and K9s to check out the center. The all clear was given just before 11 a.m.

Last Monday, January 9th, another threat was called in to the center around 10:45 a.m. Miami Beach Police did a courtesy sweep and made sure sure everything was okay.

On the same day, a bomb threat was also called in to the Dave and Mary Alper Jewish Community Center at 11155 SW 112th Avenue. About 300 kids were evacuated.

Police said the threat came into the main operations line of the facility just before 11 a.m. The call came from a local number which is what prompted the evacuation at the center.

After a sweep to make sure the building was okay, officers gave the all-clear four hours after the evacuation.