Victims Of MLK Day Park Shooting Speak Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The victims of Monday’s shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the holiday dedicated to the civil rights activist are speaking out.

“I remember walking to the park,” recalled 20-year-old Jerome Battle. “When I heard the first shot, I took off running.”

Battle tried to escape the gunfire at the park, but could not.

“I kept running and then I noticed there was blood on my hand and I cried out that I needed help,” Battle said.

Battle had been shot in the buttocks.

“I tried to get up but my stomach, it hurt. It still hurts,” he said.

Shawnteria Wilson, 18, has a bandage covering the area of her left knee where she was shot.

“I just remember guys fighting and one guy pushed and he pulled out a gun and they started shoving each other and he shot me,” she recalled. “I was struck in the back of my knee.”

“What were you thinking?” CBS4’s Peter D’Oench asked her.

“I started praying, that is what I did. I feel it is ridiculous that people acted this way. I mean black and white people should get along. And blacks should stop victimizing black people,” she said,

Miami-Dade police said eight people, ranging in age from 11 to 30 years old, were injured.

Detectives are looking for the shooters.

“It doesn’t make any sense what happened,” Battle said. “I went to the park to enjoy myself… this has all got to stop. We have to get along.”

Police have arrested two men, including Alexander Brito Peralta and Tavares Flowers, for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said they were at the park, but they have not connected them to the shooting.

“You have got to come forward,” Wilson said. “These were innocent lives… this could have been my life.”