Trocheck, Panthers Kick Off Western Swing With Battle In Calgary

CALGARY (CBSMiami/SportsDirect) – Games away from home have been kind to the Florida Panthers lately, which could serve them well in the coming days.

The Panthers vie for their fifth consecutive victory away from home on Tuesday when they open a four-game road trip against the Calgary Flames.

“We have to stay in the fight here,” Florida interim coach Tom Rowe told the Miami Herald. “We’re trying to catch that eighth spot (in the Eastern Conference) so every point is going to be huge.”

The Panthers have won three of four overall heading into a date with Calgary, which flustered Florida to the tune of a 6-0 shellacking in the teams’ last meeting at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sam Bennett recorded a first-period hat trick in that contest on Jan. 13 of last year, but has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last nine games.

Calgary’s sputtering offense is singing a similar tune with just five goals in its last four contests (1-2-1) – including Sean Monahan’s tally in a 2-1 shootout loss to provincial rival Edmonton on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NHL.TV, FSN Florida, Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (20-17-8): Florida’s lone All-Star representative Vincent Trocheck (team-leading 14 goals, 29 points) is proving he belongs in the NHL’s showcase event.

The 23-year-old collected a goal and an assist in his second straight contest in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Columbus, raising his point total to 13 (six goals, seven assists) in his last 10 games.

“There was a part of (last) season I thought he was our best player and it was a smart decision from management to sign him for long term,” veteran Jaromir Jagr of Trocheck, who has seen the Panthers post a 15-2-5 mark in games that he has recorded at least one point.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (23-20-3): Monahan has answered an 11-game goalless drought by scoring in back-to-back contests to match fellow center Mikael Backlund for the team lead in tallies (12).

The 27-year-old Backlund, who also leads the club with 29 points, has been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back outings and four of his last five after erupting for 11 (six goals, five assists) in his previous six.

Rookie Matthew Tkachuk has been limited to just one shot on goal in each of his last two outings on the heels of recording 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his previous 11 games.

OVERTIME

Calgary G Chad Johnson has yielded just seven goals in his last four outings, but only has a 2-2-0 mark to show for it. Jagr has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last eight games. The Flames have won five of seven encounters versus Atlantic Division representatives this season.

