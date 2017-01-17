Top-Ranked Sailors Flock To Florida Keys For Quantum Key West Race Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) —Top-ranked sailors from throughout the world are competing in Quantum Key West Race Week 2017, one of the most prestigious sailing events on the international regatta circuit, through Friday.

The event is marking its 30th anniversary in the warm waters off America’s scenic southernmost city and inside the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

Nearly 600 sailors representing competitors from the America’s Cup, Olympic Games and Volvo.

Ocean Race and other events are to gather in Key West to enjoy fiercely competitive sailing in subtropical waters and stiff Atlantic Ocean breezes. Notable 2017 competitors include past America’s Cup and Rolex Yachtsman of the Year winners.

Following the second day of racing Tuesday, German sailor Harm Müller Spreer, skippering Platoon, has a one-point lead in the 52 Super Series Class.

Spreer, with tactician John Kostecki, sailed to sixth-place finishes in races three and four Tuesday, a far contrast to beating 10 others boats in the class during two first-day races Monday.

Quantum Racing, owned by Amway president Doug DeVos of Ada, Michigan, is in second finishing fourth and first Tuesday. Third is held by Italian entry Azzurra, helmed by Guillermo Parada.

Defending champion Calvi Network, skippered by Italian Carlo Alberini, increased its lead in the 42-boat J/70 class and is 12 points ahead of New England Ropes, captained by Tim Healy of Jamestown, Rhode Island.

The event has attracted almost 100 boats divided into nine classes.

For event information, visit keywestraceweek.com.

The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.