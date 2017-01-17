Police ID Dirt Bike Rider Killed During “Wheels Up, Guns Down”

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The MLK Day madness on the roads of South Florida, which has become an annual tradition in years past, cost a 20-year old man his life and seriously another.

The unruliness on the roads began mid-afternoon when hundreds of people on motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs took to the streets in what’s been termed “Wheels Up, Guns Down.” They made their way up I-95 through Miami, and west into Opa Locka and down into Liberty City, popping wheelies, weaving in and out of passing cars and blocking traffic.

Around 7 p.m., Javis Charles, who was on dirt bike, collided with a Toyota Camry at NW 6th Avenue and 54th Street when it attempted to make a left turn. Charles, 25, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in full cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, another cyclist was hit near the Palmetto Expressway and NW 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens. As he lay on the ground, other bikers gathered around, but none helped. They scattered like rats when the police arrived. The injured man was air rescued to Ryder Trauma Center with multiple, serious injuries.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old was killed while illegally riding his ATV with a pack on the Palmetto Expressway.  It’s believed he traveled from Orlando to participate in the holiday event.

This year law enforcement promised a tougher crackdown. Motorcyclists caught weaving in and out of traffic or popping wheelies could be given a citation for reckless driving.

Late Monday night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced that the joint MLK enforcement operation, conducted by law enforcement agencies in Miami-Dade and Broward, had made 35 arrests and confiscated 74 vehicles along with three firearms.

