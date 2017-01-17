Man Arrested In Brutal Sunny Isles Attack Case

January 17, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Demetrice Fonville, Sexual Battery, Sunny Isles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNNY ISLES (CBSMiami) — A man is under arrest, accused of attacking a woman while she was parked in her Sunny Isles apartment complex.

Demetrice Fonville, 27, is now facing charges of sexual battery, armed burglary and kidnapping among others.

According to his arrest report,  the victim was sitting in her Toyota Rav4 on the night of January 13th eating a meal when, police say, Fonville got into the passenger seat of her car and started to brutally attack her.

He pepper-sprayed the victim in the face causing her to struggle to breath since she has asthma, the report states.

Police say he then went on to punch her in the face and head, at one point, even trying to choke her as she struggled to escape from the vehicle.

At some point in the struggle, the victim was able to get out of the car but fell face first onto the floor.

That’s when the report says,  he continued the attack, getting on top of her and slamming her head against the ground.

As she tried to crawl away from her attacker, he pulled her pants down and sexually battered her, the report states.

A passerby heard the victim screaming for help and approached them. That’s when police say, her attacker ran away.

The victim said she did not know him and never invited him into her car. She told police throughout the attack she was pleading for her life and told him he could take all her valuables but he didn’t stop.

Surveillance cameras caught video of her attacker leaving the scene of the attack.

Officers say the attack may have been linked to a similar attack the same night that happened just 20 minutes before about four blocks away. Investigators were also able to get surveillance video that showed the attacker in that case.

On Sunday, a park ranger in Haulover Park who had seen the surveillance pictures  of the alleged attacker told authorities he had found the man they were looking for in connection to the attacks. Police identified him as Fonville.

Officers say once Fonville was taken into custody he admitted to being in the area on the night of the attacks.

The victim was later shown photos and identified her attacker as Fonville, according to the police report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia