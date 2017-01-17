Man Arrested In Brutal Sunny Isles Attack Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNNY ISLES (CBSMiami) — A man is under arrest, accused of attacking a woman while she was parked in her Sunny Isles apartment complex.

Demetrice Fonville, 27, is now facing charges of sexual battery, armed burglary and kidnapping among others.

According to his arrest report, the victim was sitting in her Toyota Rav4 on the night of January 13th eating a meal when, police say, Fonville got into the passenger seat of her car and started to brutally attack her.

He pepper-sprayed the victim in the face causing her to struggle to breath since she has asthma, the report states.

Police say he then went on to punch her in the face and head, at one point, even trying to choke her as she struggled to escape from the vehicle.

At some point in the struggle, the victim was able to get out of the car but fell face first onto the floor.

That’s when the report says, he continued the attack, getting on top of her and slamming her head against the ground.

As she tried to crawl away from her attacker, he pulled her pants down and sexually battered her, the report states.

A passerby heard the victim screaming for help and approached them. That’s when police say, her attacker ran away.

The victim said she did not know him and never invited him into her car. She told police throughout the attack she was pleading for her life and told him he could take all her valuables but he didn’t stop.

Surveillance cameras caught video of her attacker leaving the scene of the attack.

Officers say the attack may have been linked to a similar attack the same night that happened just 20 minutes before about four blocks away. Investigators were also able to get surveillance video that showed the attacker in that case.

On Sunday, a park ranger in Haulover Park who had seen the surveillance pictures of the alleged attacker told authorities he had found the man they were looking for in connection to the attacks. Police identified him as Fonville.

Officers say once Fonville was taken into custody he admitted to being in the area on the night of the attacks.

The victim was later shown photos and identified her attacker as Fonville, according to the police report.