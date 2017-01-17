Firefighter Who Tried To Save Key Largo Workers Remains Critical

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) — A firefighter who went in to save three workers who collapsed while working underground in Key Largo remains in critical condition in the hospital, his family says.

CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez spoke with the family of the firefighter who, at last check, was in an induced coma in Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

The men he tried to save – 24-year-old Robert Wilson, 34-year-old Elway Gray and 49-year-old Louis O’Keefe died underground Monday.

The men who died were working near Mile Marker 106 after residents complained about smells coming from a drainage manhole, according to deputies.

Investigators say this was a chain reaction. One worker went into the manhole and collapsed because of gasses. A second worker went into rescue him and collapsed as well. The same thing happened to a third worker who tried to help him. The same thing happened to the firefighter who tried to help them.

The men were overwhelmed by a combination of methane and hydrogen sulfide gas coming out of a 15-foot deep hole they had gone into. The levels of oxygen in the manhole were not enough to sustain life. It’s something deputies says is concerning since manholes such as that one should be properly ventilated and it appeared it had ventilation problems.

Three workers were confirmed dead at the scene. Deputies were able to revive the firefighter and airlift him to the hospital.

Residents in the area were evacuated out of precaution but were allowed to return home hours later after tests showed it was safe for them to do so.

The sheriff’s office said the three employees who died were working for Douglas N. Higgins doing underground work as part of street repairs. CBS4 reached out to the Douglas N. Higgins company in Palm Beach Gardens for a statement but, so far, has not heard from the company.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office and officials with OSHA, or Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating.