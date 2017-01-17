Charges Dropped Against Accused Rabbi Killer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charges have been dropped against Deandre Charles, the teen once accused of being involved in the high-profile robbery and murder of a rabbi.
Rabbi Joseph Raksin was shot and killed in August of 2014.
A witness placed Charles at the crime scene. The state said they had DNA proof, but a judge, in April, deemed the evidence flimsy and granted bail.
Now, state prosecutors say they don’t have ‘sufficient circumstantial evidence to prove the Defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.’
Charles’ mother always maintained that her son didn’t commit the crime and both said Charles was home at the time of the murder.
Rabbi Raksin was a well-known leader in New York City’s Jewish community.
He was visiting his daughter in Miami when he was murdered while walking to a local synagogue in broad daylight.
In accordance with his religious beliefs, Raksin was not carrying any valuables on the holy day. The murder shocked the tight-knit Orthodox Jewish community of Northeast Miami-Dade.