Charges Dropped Against Accused Rabbi Killer

January 17, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Deandre Charles, Rabbi Joseph Raksin, Rabbi Killed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charges have been dropped against Deandre Charles, the teen once accused of being involved in the high-profile robbery and murder of a rabbi.

Rabbi Joseph Raksin was shot and killed in August of 2014.

A witness placed Charles at the crime scene. The state said they had DNA proof, but a judge, in April, deemed the evidence flimsy and granted bail.

Now, state prosecutors say they don’t have ‘sufficient circumstantial evidence to prove the Defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.’

Charles’ mother always maintained that her son didn’t commit the crime and both said Charles was home at the time of the murder.

Rabbi Raksin was a well-known leader in New York City’s Jewish community.

He was visiting his daughter in Miami when he was murdered while walking to a local synagogue in broad daylight.

In accordance with his religious beliefs, Raksin was not carrying any valuables on the holy day. The murder shocked the tight-knit Orthodox Jewish community of Northeast Miami-Dade.

