Blu’s Blog: Prospects Are The Big Winners In Public vs. Private Game

For years, South Florida has been the epicenter for college football recruiters, looking to enhance their programs.

Some things never change.

The Class of 2017 closed the book on their high school football careers Saturday night with the Eighth Annual TruSports Foundation Public/Private All-Star game at McArthur High School in Hollywood.

While the Public team, which featured some of the best from Miami-Dade and Broward, evened the series at 4-4 – with a 27-23 win, this game has always been about exposure and that one last chance to impress.

In what some are calling one of the most exciting postseason all-star games in many years, Saturday night represented hope for nearly 100 prospects that still do not have that college scholarship – as National Signing Day (Feb. 1) approaches.

“What this game has always been about, from an athletic standpoint, is giving these young men another opportunity to be seen,” said founder and organizer Mario Smith. “From the beginning, it was always about giving these athletes that one final chance to impress.”

The Public vs. Private is a unique game. It not only highlights the amazing skills these football players have on the field, but also highlights what they accomplish in the classroom.

If you are not a qualifier, you cannot play in the game. That is something that everyone pays attention to, and is the most important thing in the entire recruiting process.

“If you do not get it done in the classroom, there is no way a college will look at you,” said Hallandale first-year head coach Benedict Hyppolite. “In all my years being around this great sport, is that if you have no grades, nobody can sell you to any school.”

Doral Academy first-year head coach Jase Stewart, agreed. Stewart has worked to get kids into college for years and fully understands why grades are essential for everyone.

A game such as this is not only just another postseason all-star event – it attracts elite football talent.

That is why an Eddie Brill (Miami Beach) and Nick Gonzalez (Christopher Columbus) can emerge almost out of nowhere, throw for over 200 yards apiece and immediately get that attention needed.

“This is an honor to play in this game and have a chance to get that additional exposure,” said Brill, who was the Offensive MVP with a 10-of-16 performance for 215 yards and three touchdowns. “When you can get it done against great athletes like we had in this game, it really helps your chances of being noticed.”

The same can be said for Mater Academy defensive back Nez Dacosta, who was the first player in the history of the game to come up with two interceptions.

The Mater Academy standout was named Defensive MVP, but admits that having many of his teammates out there, playing with him in his final high school game, made the entire experience one to remember.

“I hope that a game like this will help get me more recognition with just a few weeks left before National Signing Day,” Dacosta explained. “This was a very good game with athletes on both sides of the ball.”

As the spotlight fell on Brill, Gonzalez and Dacosta, this game had more than its share of outstanding football players and prospects.

In the game, the Private team took a 3-0 lead on a 31-yard field goal by Doral’s Vladimir Rivas. The Public team came right back when Miami Edison receiver Alex Ortiz took a pass from Brill 57 yards for a score with 6:01 left in the first half.

The Private team showed why this would a competitive game – when Christopher Columbus quarterback Nick Gonzalez tossed a lateral pass to Doral Academy’s Dextan Hodge Jr. who spotted teammate Derian Scott and hurled the ball down to the 4-yard line. The Doral Academy connection finished things off when running back Javier Zuniga plowed through the line for the 4-yard touchdown.

The second half proved to be very exciting with both teams exchanging scores and big plays – with the Public holding on for the victory.

Other Private team players that were impressive included Daniel Doriscar (RB, Mater Academy), Jorell Knight (DE, Mater Academy), Edwin Sosa (LB, Mater Academy) and Murphy Theodore, who all have turned heads during the past 3-4 years.

Public school prospects also making a huge impact included Miramar’s Sebastian Dolcine (OL), Xavier Laing (OLB/DE), Trevaughn Lucas (CB) and receiver Anthony Needham. There were also Hialeah defensive back Xavier Oliver; and Hallandale difference makers Shemar Thornton (WR) and defensive back Willie White.

In a game such as this, there are so many talented young men, trying to grab the spotlight. Here are a few of those prospects that have a chance to continue playing at the next level:

PRIVATE PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

Marquis Adams, DB, Everglades Prep

Gabriel Barrocas, LB, Doral Academy

Christopher DeJesus, WR, Citi Christian

Sebastian Delgado, OL, Doral Academy

Daniel Duasso, LB, Westminster Christian

Matthew Fernandez, DL, Westminster Academy

Lio’Undre Gallimore, WR, Mater Academy

David Garrales, DT, Doral Academy

Hunter Greggs, DL, North Broward Prep

Kevin Guelce, WR/DB, Archbishop McCarthy

Claudio Hernandez, OL/DL, Mater Academy

Fabian Herrera, DT, Doral Academy

Anthony Jones, RB, Westminster Academy

Colten Katcher, DE, Miami Country Day

Devonta Lopez, DB, Mater Academy

Hugh Lowson, QB, Palmetto

Guillermo Miraz, OL, Doral Academy

Vladimir Rivas, PK, Doral Academy

Travon Roberts, WR, Mater Academy

Joshua Santil, DL, Delray American Heritage

Jordan Silva, DB, Mater Academy

Roderick Simms, WR/DB, Doral Academy

Zaire Jacobs, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Carlos Tardencial, OL, Doral Academy

Steven Tobie, DE, Doral Academy

Sekou Viellard, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas

PUBLIC PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

Divyne Anderson, LB, Hallandale

Rommeo Brown, RB, Hialeah

Jordany Bruny, OL, Dr. Krop

Anthony Cepero, LB, Everglades

Habujahma Derival, OL, Miramar

Daniel Enriquez, WR, Coral Gables

Roddy Evans, WR, Miramar

Jaylen Floyd, DB, Miramar

Alejandro Garcio, OL/DL, American

Frederick Gonsalves, DB, Northwestern

Aundray Henley, WR, Flanagan

Jo’Kwan Holmes, RB, American

Trevon Jackson, WR, Miami Beach

Zaemione Jones, DB, Hallandale

Khalil Lynes, DE, American

Sidney McCloud, DB, Miramar

De’Andre Miles, QB, Hialeah

Nathan Perdomo, DB, Southwest Miami

Amir Rivera, DB, Southwest Miami

Devin Saunders, RB, Hallandale

Matthew Smith, DE/OLB, North Miami

Caleb Thomas, WR, Flanagan

Christopher Williams, DB, Miami Central

Larry Williams, WR, North Miami

Ranny Williams, QB, Miramar

John Wright, DL, Barbara Goleman