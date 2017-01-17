Best Places In Miami For Second-Hand Baby Gear

By Katherine Bostick

Thrift Stores and consignment shops are a parent’s best friend. Quality clothing and baby gear can be found at thrift stores and consignments stores all around the South Florida area. New and used baby gear, such as slings, strollers, walkers, and even cribs can be found at many of the consignment and thrift stores in both Miami/Dade and Broward counties.

Red, White, and Blue Thrift Store 12640 N. E. 6th Ave.

North Miami, FL 33161

(305) 893-1104

redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com This thrift store has been in operation for 50 years in the North Miami location. Red, White, & Blue Thrift Store has daily specials of up to 50% off select merchandise, except on Mondays. Shoppers can find baby gear like strollers, walkers, toys, and clothing at this store. Clothing, shoes, toys, and household items for the whole family can be found here as well. Red, White, & Blue Thrift Store has been voted as Miami’s Best Thrift Store by Miami New Times.

Chabad Jewish Thrift Store 4201-4231 N. Dixie Highway

Oakland Park, FL 33334

(954) 652-1125

www.chabadthrift.com Chabad Jewish Thrift Store is a 14,000-square foot store that sells clothing, furniture, baby strollers, baby carriers, walkers, and more. Shoppers can stop in to the store Sundays – Fridays. New merchandise is put out on the floor daily so check back often. Customers can also go to ebay.com or Facebook to see what new merchandise has arrived at Chabad Jewish Thrift Store. Chabad’s will even pick up large donations of merchandise at no charge.

Faith Farm MinistriesThrift Store 1980 N.W. 9th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

(954) 763-7787

www.faithfarm.org Baby toys, clothing, baby beds, strollers, walkers, and more can be found at Faith Farm Thrift Store. Customers can sign up as a VIP Customer in the store or on the website and will be notified about special sales for VIP Customers only. The money raised by sales at Faith Farm Ministries goes to support the drug and alcohol programs, and the addiction recovery programs offered at Faith Farm Ministries. Free donation pick-up is available by calling the store.

The Children’s Exchange 1415 Sunset Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146

(305) 666-6235

thechildrenexchange.com The Children’s Exchange sells toys, baby cribs, strollers, carriers, baby slings, and lots of other types of baby gear. The prices are reasonable and some of the clothes still have the original store tags on them from the original purchase. During the first two weeks of each month, The Children’s Exchange holds a 50% off sale on select merchandise. Shoppers can even be put on a waiting list for a specific item and the store staff will call you immediately when the item arrives.