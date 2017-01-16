Zero Tolerance For Risky Riding During “Wheels Up, Guns Down”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are promising a crackdown on those who take part in the so-called “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event in South Florida on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

What’s become an annual event draws hundreds of motorcyclists and ATV riders from across the country who take to the roads performing risky stunts.

You may have noticed the information signs on the major highways over the last few days with the message that “Off-Road Vehicles (Are) Prohibited on Public Roadways.”

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said last year there were several arrests and this year they plan to cast a wider net.

“If you’re planning on disrupting traffic or if you’re planning on endangering the lives of yourself or anyone else you will be dealt with from a zero tolerance standpoint,” said Israel.

Sunday afternoon, a crash on the Palmetto Expressway at NW 193rd Street involving several ATVs tied up traffic for hours. One ATV rider was killed.

Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicles were going southbound but aren’t sure if someone lost control or was hit, resulting in the crash.

Earlier in the afternoon, a group of motorcyclists weaving in and out of traffic were seen on the Palmetto northbound. At least one of them even performed a potentially-dangerous stunt.

Police caution that you’re 27 times more likely to die in a bike crash than in a car crash and your odds of dying are dramatically increased if you’re not wearing a helmet. Most of those who’ve taken part in “Wheels Up, Guns Down” in years past were not wearing helmet, not only endangering themselves with their driving but the public, as well.