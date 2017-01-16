Wannstedt On AFC Title Game- “Big Ben Will Have Plenty Of Time To Throw”

FOX Sports college football & NFL in studio analyst, Dave Wannstedt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs and preview the upcoming AFC and NFC Championship games.

On the AFC Championship Game- “Mike Tomlin is probably going to focus on getting the ball into the end zone. I think Big Ben will have plenty of time to throw the ball.”

On Aaron Rodgers- “This guy is tuned into everything going on in the field at all times.”

On Green Bay’s defense- “I think they had a great year. You knew Green Bay would make it tough on [Ezekiel] Elliott to run the football. I don’t know if there is one thing that I can pinpoint of saying that was the issue why the Cowboys loss the game.”

On the Houston Texans- “I think Houston is all about Brock Osweiler. There something going on in Houston. Going forward I don’t know if it a great situation.”

