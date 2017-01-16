Live | Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus reps on shutting down "The Greatest Show on Earth."

Wannstedt On AFC Title Game- “Big Ben Will Have Plenty Of Time To Throw”

January 16, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Dave Wannstedt, NFL

Interviews-wqam

FOX Sports college football & NFL in studio analyst, Dave Wannstedt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs and preview the upcoming AFC and NFC Championship games.

On the AFC Championship Game- “Mike Tomlin is probably going to focus on getting the ball into the end zone. I think Big Ben will have plenty of time to throw the ball.”

On Aaron Rodgers- “This guy is tuned into everything going on in the field at all times.”

On Green Bay’s defense- “I think they had a great year. You knew Green Bay would make it tough on [Ezekiel] Elliott to run the football. I don’t know if there is one thing that I can pinpoint of saying that was the issue why the Cowboys loss the game.”

On the Houston Texans- “I think Houston is all about Brock Osweiler. There something going on in Houston. Going forward I don’t know if it a great situation.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia