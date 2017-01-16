Several People Shot During MLK Day Celebration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people have been shot while celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at a Miami park on Monday.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 6000 NW 32nd Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three people suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital.

Two other people were hurt, but how they were injured and the extent is unknown.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

