Several People Shot During MLK Day Celebration

January 16, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Martin Luther King Jr Day, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people have been shot while celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at a Miami park on Monday.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 6000 NW 32nd Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three people suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital.

Two other people were hurt, but how they were injured and the extent is unknown.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

 

