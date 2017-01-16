Race Of Champions To Make US Debut At Marlins Park

January 16, 2017 11:09 AM By Mike Cugno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A historical racing event is making its United States debut in South Florida next week.

The Race of Champions, one of the most captivating and competitive racing events in the world, will be taking place at Marlins Park on January 22nd and 23rd.

A major transformation will take place inside the baseball stadium, turning the field into a cutting-edge race track capable of hosting a world class auto racing event.

The Race of Champions brings together some of the world’s greatest drivers from different motorsports leagues and disciplines.

That includes Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, Le Mans, MotoGP and Rally X.

Drives from all the different leagues will battle head-to-head in amazingly fast, identical racecars.

Just some of the superstar drivers participating in the ROC will be Kurt Busch, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Travis Pastrana, Sebastian Vettel, Petter Solberg, Tom Kristensen, Tony Kanaan and Felipe Massa.

Between the races, the ROC will also feature car and bike stunt shows, world record attempts, music and lots of fan interaction activities.

