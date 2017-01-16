Mentoring Matters: Turner Tech Professor Has Helped Many Students Achieve Their Goals

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – J Tyrone Hilton has shaped many futures in his 22 years teaching at Turner Tech.

He’s been a mentor most of his life, learning very adult responsibilities early on.

“I took responsibility as being the man of the house so I started working early at age 11,” Hilton said. “And just started making things happen. I had two siblings and a mom and a part time job. I had to get them to bed and then walk to the bus stop and wait on her till she got home and then walk her home.”

At Turner Tech, where graduates also leave with a trade certificate, Hilton has a new family.

Among them, senior Wayne Holmes, who also had a tough beginning and says he owes his success and education, to Mr. Hilton.

“I was rebellious and back in middle school I used to be in a gang,” said Holmes. “But I took a different route because I found out that my friends that were in the gang, they got killed in the process.”

Holmes was in trouble so often, Hilton gave him a choice.

Transfer out of Turner Tech or join the school’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence chapter, where he has been the site director for the past eight years.

Holmes joined, and now, Hilton calls him his “shadow.”

He calls Hilton his counselor, uncle and father.

“He’s like the main source to keep me on track and it’s an amazing thing,” said Holmes. “Out of all the mentors – he’s the best I ever had and I plan to stay in contact with him after I graduate.”

And when Holmes does graduate, he’s looking forward to his career as a veterinarian.

He’s a 5000 Role Model Scholarship recipient, and has already been accepted to Florida A&M University.

Senior Isaiah Garbutt also started 5000 Role Models, at the suggestion of Mr. Hilton, as a shy freshman.

“I was standing outside and I saw this young man get out of his mom’s car and he was so quiet and timid and I introduced myself to him,” said Hilton. “I said I’m Mr. Singleton how are you? And he had his head down and I said lift your head up son and talk to me.”

Garbutt considers Hilton a second father.

“He’s given me wonderful advice for me to keep moving forward; don’t let things stop me,” said Garbutt. “Always have that power and motivation to know that you can do it. Anything is possible.

Together, they have looked at scholarships, talked about school and gone to after school programs, and had countless other opportunities Garbutt never could have imagined.

Next year, Garbutt plans to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York to study acting.

“I’ve gained the confidence,” said Garbutt. “It’s crazy cause I would never speak to anyone and things like this would make me nervous. I can talk up and speak for myself. I know who I want to be and I know where I’m headed – because of him and this program.”

Garbutt now serves as the treasurer of the chapter; he’s acted in the school play and sings in the choir.

Hilton is overjoyed at the young man Garbutt has become in the four years they’ve known each other.

“It’s more motivation for me to continue to strive and achieve to be the best that I can,” Garbutt said.

Hilton says that on Martin Luther King, Jr. day in particular, nothing gives him more satisfaction that being considered like a father to so many young men.

He loves what he does, and will continue to be a mentor, inspiration and guide for generations to come.

“When you think about Martin Luther King and what he did for us, I think you ought to cherish it with him and without all other pioneers we would be here today,” said Hilton. “Help me become a better man. I’m a father, husband, I love what I do – I get excited when I see these young men become better for society and this world.”