Florida Surfer Drowns In Puerto Rico Amid Rough Seas

SAN JUAN (CBSMiami/AP) — While surfing is an extremely fun water sport, danger has been associated with the activity for years.

Between rough seas, jagged rocks and deadly sharks, there are plenty of risks that come with catching waves.

On Sunday, a 39-year-old surfer from Florida drowned in Puerto Rico amid rough seas.

Police say Michael Wallace Wright was surfing in the western town of Rincon when his leash broke and he was swept away by a current.

Authorities say his brother, who is also a surfer, saw what happened and alerted police.

Officials say they did not know the hometown of the victim.

Authorities had warned of high surf over the weekend.