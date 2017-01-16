Family Members Rush To Hospital After Several Shot At MLK Day Celebration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after getting word their loved ones were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

“We just got a phone call that she got shot in the leg,” said Geral, who says one of her relatives was shot.

“Right now they’re just saying he was shot in the leg and I’m hearing in the back,” said Cameron Beacham.

He said his cousin, Jerome Battle, had to undergo two surgeries.

“He’s a student, good person, kind-hearted little cousin. I’ve been knowing him since young so he’s a really good person,” said Beacham.

“She’s in stable condition. She got shot in her left leg, close to her artery,” said Shante Kelsey, who said her daughter was shot.

Miami-Dade police said there were eight victims ranging in age from 11 to 30 years old.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported six victims to local hospitals, while two minors were treated and released on scene.

Kelsey says her 18-year-old daughter had just arrived to the celebration when shots rang out.

“It wasn’t 20 minutes that she was at the park that called my phone and told me I had to go to Jackson that my daughter has been shot,” said Kelsey. “I was just thinking I pray to God that my daughter is OK.”

The families can’t believe that a celebration to honor a civil rights leader was cut short by senseless violence.

“It’s supposed to be Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday celebrating peace and there’s always something crazy going on. I wrote this morning, ‘I hope everybody be safe’ and then get this little news,” said Beacham.