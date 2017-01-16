1 Dead, 2 Injured In Hallandale Beach Shooting

January 16, 2017 10:13 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Hallandale Beach Police, Shooting

HALLANDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in Hallandale Beach Monday night that left one person dead.

The shooting happened in at 6:15 p.m. in the area of the 700 block of Foster Road.

Officers, who were already in the area, found three people shot.

Two were nonlife threatening, while the third person died on the scene.

One victim is a minor, over 12 but under 18.

Police have one person in custody and are not looking for any other shooters or suspects.

Authorities have not identified anyone involved.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

