Facing South Florida: Obamacare Repeal

January 15, 2017 9:18 AM By Jim DeFede
Filed Under: Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede

The Senate has begun the process of repealing Obamacare. But what does that mean, especially here in Florida where nearly 2 million people are covered by the Affordable Care Act. Trump is calling for an immediate replacement but what will that look like.

Guests:  Miriam Harmatz, an attorney with Florida Legal Services

Santiago Leon, who represents small business owners hurt by Obamacare

Daniel Chang, healthcare reporter for The Miami Herald

