ATV Rider Killed On Palmetto Exwy, Multiple ATV’s Involved

January 15, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, MLK Day

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — A crash involving multiple ATV’s resulted in the death of one rider.

It happened late Sunday afternoon on SR-826 at N.W. 103rd Street.

Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicles were going southbound but aren’t sure if someone lost control or was hit, resulting in the crash.

It held traffic up as several lanes were blocked.

The crash comes a day before the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, a time when South Florida sees an influx of bikers, motorcycles and ATV riders along the streets, including the annual “Bikes Up, Guns Down” rallies.

