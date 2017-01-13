What’s Open/Closed On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 13, 2017 10:02 AM
Martin Luther King Jr Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16th, a number of offices will be closed.

Federal, state, county and municipal offices will be closed as will public schools, colleges, and universities. Miami-Dade and Broward courts will also be closed.

Also closed are most banks and stock markets. Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

Libraries will be closed.

There will be no garbage pick up in Miami-Dade, but there will be garbage collection in Broward. Garbage collection in unincorporated Broward County will remain as scheduled.

The Broward County Landfill at 7101 SW 205th Avenue will be closed. Broward’s Animal Care and Adoption Center will also be closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit buses will operate on a normal schedule as will TriRail.

Malls and supermarkets will be open.

