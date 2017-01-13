SpaceX To Launch 1st Rocket Since Devastating Explosion

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time since a devastating failure, SpaceX will try again to get a rocket into orbit.

This will be the first test since a rocket exploded in September at Cape Canaveral.

The company says it’s now fixed the problem with the rocket’s helium tank that caused that explosion.

But the president of SpaceX admits there’s a lot of pressure on them to get this launch right.

“I think it’s really hard,” said Gwynne Shotwell. “a million things have to go right in order to have a successful launch, literally, and only one thing has to go wrong to have a particularly bad day.”

The SpaceX “Falcon 9” rocket is scheduled to blast off just before 1 p.m. from an air force base near Santa Barbara.

