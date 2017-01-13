Police Officially Charge Man In Deadly SW Dade Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police have identified and charged a man in a deadly shooting just a day before.

On Friday, police said Luis Enrique Castillo, 49, was charged in the deadly shooting. He is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Authorities have not released the names of the two people killed in the shooting and another injured. At last check, the injured victim was in critical condition.

The shooting happened Thursday in the area of 200 Street and SW 198 Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Chopper4 spotted a man walking through farm fields.

What we didn’t know at the time, he had just ditched his car after police said he shot three people – killing two of them.

Nearly 45 minutes after the shooting, police caught up with the man, who wanted to turn himself in.

Investigators have been questioning family over the relationship of the men and what led up to the shooting.

Police said it’s too soon to determine a motive in the shooting.

If you have any information that can assist police in this investigation, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.