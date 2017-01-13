Police Officially Charge Man In Deadly SW Dade Shooting

January 13, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Luis Enrique Castillo, Miami-Dade Police, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police have identified and charged a man in a deadly shooting just a day before.

On Friday, police said Luis Enrique Castillo, 49, was charged in the deadly shooting. He is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder,  attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Authorities have not released the names of the two people killed in the shooting and another injured. At last check, the injured victim was in critical condition.

The shooting happened Thursday in the area of 200 Street and SW 198 Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Chopper4 spotted a man walking through farm fields.

What we didn’t know at the time, he had just ditched his car after police said he shot three people – killing two of them.

Nearly 45 minutes after the shooting, police caught up with the man, who wanted to turn himself in.

Investigators have been questioning family over the relationship of the men and what led up to the shooting.

Police said it’s too soon to determine a motive in the shooting.

If you have any information that can assist police in this investigation, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia