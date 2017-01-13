In The Recruiting Huddle: Chandler Jones – Miami Central

PLAYER: Chandler Jones

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 173

SCOUTING: When you happen to be a member of this program, there is no doubt that you will be exposed to the highest level of competition – not only during games but certainly every, single day in practice. There are so many things to like about this quality talent. His quickness, strength, knowledge of the game and passion that he brings with him have made him a prospect to keep an eye on during the offseason and into the spring evaluation period. Jones is a solid talent that will add to this already battle-tested roster. Keep an eye on his progress during the offseason.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5241660/chandler-jones