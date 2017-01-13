In The Recruiting Huddle: Chandler Jones – Miami Central

January 13, 2017 3:30 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Chandler Jones, In The Huddle, Miami Central High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Chandler Jones
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Miami Central
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 173

SCOUTING: When you happen to be a member of this program, there is no doubt that you will be exposed to the highest level of competition – not only during games but certainly every, single day in practice. There are so many things to like about this quality talent. His quickness, strength, knowledge of the game and passion that he brings with him have made him a prospect to keep an eye on during the offseason and into the spring evaluation period. Jones is a solid talent that will add to this already battle-tested roster. Keep an eye on his progress during the offseason.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5241660/chandler-jones

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Chandler Jones Miami Central

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia