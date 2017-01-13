Ft. Lauderdale Airport Holds Moment Of Silence For Shooting Victims

January 13, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Airport Shooting, Esteban Santiago, FLL, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Employees at Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport (FLL) are now focused on healing following a deadly shooting just one week ago.

At 12:40 p.m., Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief along with employees at the airport and aviation department officials will hold a moment of reflection in order to start their healing process.

Deputies say just before 1 p.m. last Friday, Esteban Santiago,26, pulled a gun out and began shooting at travelers in a baggage claim area of Terminal 2. A week later, Sharief and airport employees are returning to the same area to remember the 5 people killed and 6 injured in the shooting.

Friday’s mass shooting also left thousands of travelers stranded at the airport for hours.

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Santiago is accused of killing five people and wounding six others in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting and faces federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun SentinelTNS via Getty Images)

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Santiago is accused of killing five people and wounding six others in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting and faces federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun SentinelTNS via Getty Images)

Meantime, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage at the airport appeared in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale. Santiago faces airport violence and firearms charges. If he’s convicted, he could be facing the death penalty. He has been held without bail since his arrest after the shooting. 

Related: Brother Of Airport Shooting Suspect Said Govt. Failed Him

Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.

“We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack. We’re pursuing all angles on what prompted him to carry out this horrific attack,” FBI Agent George Piro said. At last check, investigators were combing through social media and other information to determine Santiago’s motive.

Following Friday’s ceremony, the baggage claim are where the tragic shooting took place will be reopened. The area had been closed down as the carpeting and tile were replaced after the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia