Ft. Lauderdale Airport Holds Moment Of Silence For Shooting Victims

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Employees at Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport (FLL) are now focused on healing following a deadly shooting just one week ago.

At 12:40 p.m., Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief along with employees at the airport and aviation department officials will hold a moment of reflection in order to start their healing process.

Deputies say just before 1 p.m. last Friday, Esteban Santiago,26, pulled a gun out and began shooting at travelers in a baggage claim area of Terminal 2. A week later, Sharief and airport employees are returning to the same area to remember the 5 people killed and 6 injured in the shooting.

Friday’s mass shooting also left thousands of travelers stranded at the airport for hours.

Meantime, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage at the airport appeared in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale. Santiago faces airport violence and firearms charges. If he’s convicted, he could be facing the death penalty. He has been held without bail since his arrest after the shooting.

Related: Brother Of Airport Shooting Suspect Said Govt. Failed Him

Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.

“We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack. We’re pursuing all angles on what prompted him to carry out this horrific attack,” FBI Agent George Piro said. At last check, investigators were combing through social media and other information to determine Santiago’s motive.

Following Friday’s ceremony, the baggage claim are where the tragic shooting took place will be reopened. The area had been closed down as the carpeting and tile were replaced after the shooting.