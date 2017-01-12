Live | Senate Questions Trump's Pick For Defense Secretary

U.S., Cuba Take On Unsettled Claims While In Havana

January 12, 2017 10:33 AM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Courts, Cuba, Politics, U.S. Cuba Relations, US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Delegates with the U.S. and Cuba are meeting Thursday to take up a contentious topic – unsettled claims.

In their third government-to-government meeting on the matter, delegates will talk about details and outstanding claims while in Havana, according to the State Department.

The claims are related to unsatisfied court judgments against Cuba and claims also held by the U.S. government.

It’s something the government says is a top priority.

During their trip that lasts until Friday, U.S. delegates will also hold a meeting to coordinate efforts to fight and prevent human trafficking. This would be their fourth discussion on the matter.

More from Giovanna Maselli
