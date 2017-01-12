Tocaya Organica Serves Up Modern, Organic Mexican Fare

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Tocaya Organica is a modern, all organic, Mexican concept that first took Los Angeles and Venice, California by storm.

It’s now packing them in at their newest location on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. Owners Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic, who are both partners in the popular South Beach night club Rockwell, opened Tocaya with seating inside and out in early December.

“We wanted to create something where locals could come and have delicious food at a great price point, that’s good for you and also have a comfortable place to hang out and have a meeting spot,” said Danilovic.

A Tocaya the emphasis is on healthy, not heavy, Mexican cuisine for vegans and non-vegans alike.

“Everything we have has a vegan option and then you add your proteins. So that way if you’re a vegan you can order anything off the menu and then for me, whose not a vegan, I can have my protein as I wish,” explained Danilovic.

Tocaya serves up fresh juices like Watermelon Mint and Cucumber Limeade as well and has a very creative cocktail list.

CBS’4 Lisa Petrillo stopped by and started off with an “Adios Felicia” which has tequila and a popsicle.

“Adios Felcia, this one is mine,” she joked after taking a sip.

Tocaya has the all the southwest staples; burritos, tacos, salads and more.

“The way you order here is you choose whether you want a taco salad, a bowl or a burrito and then you navigate which one speaks to you the most based on ingredients. So you build your own meal,” said Danilovic.

The first thing which spoke to Lisa was guacamole made with pomegranate seeds, lime pepitas, jalapeno and homemade cilantro plantain chips.

“I would have never though to put pomegranate and pumpkin seeds in my guacamole but it so smooth. They give it sweetness and then a crunch to it. With these freshly made chips, it’s delicioso,” she said.

Next up Fajita Del Rey: sauteed poblano peppers & onions, Spanish rice, black beans, vegan chipotle crema, guacamole and pico de gallo

“This is a meal in a bowl without the tortilla and you don’t miss that. It tastes more like a salad but it has gusto, it packs a punch with so many flavors,” she said.

Petrillo next tried the Arugula and Honey Lime Salad which was tossed with tequila-soaked golden raisins, chia seeds, Mexican almonds and a chipotle honey-lime vinaigrette.

“There are tequila soaked raisins in this and they are divine,” said Petrillo. “There’s a crunch with the almonds and the arugula, and the chicken has nice kick.”

Tocaya Organica is where modern flavors meet with traditional ingredients in the healthiest of ways.

It’s opened 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.