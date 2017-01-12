Obama Administration Ending ‘Wet Foot-Dry Foot’ Policy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The Obama Administration is ending the so-called “Wet Foot, Dry Foot” policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas.

White House officials announced the change – effective immediately – Thursday evening.

“Today, the United States is taking important steps forward to normalize relations with Cuba and to bring greater consistency to our immigration policy. The Department of Homeland Security is ending the so-called “wet-foot/dry foot” policy, which was put in place more than twenty years ago and was designed for a different era. Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities.”

A senior administration official said the U.S. and Cuba have spent several months negotiating the change, including an agreement from Cuba to allow those turned away from the U.S. to return.

“I’ve been hearing stories from my sources inside Cuba and Washington, D.C. that now that Fidel Castro is out of the picture, Raul Castro wanted to show the United States a better face, that he’s willing to somehow take the necessary change…have more meaningful talks,”said Andy Gomez , a former assistant provost and dean at the school of international studies at the University of Miami.

The move comes about a week before President Barack Obama leaves office and is likely the last major change he will make to his overhaul of the U.S. relationship with Cuba.

The policy has been in effect since the 1996 revision of the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966.

Customs and Border Patrol said once the policy has been changed officially, they will be treating Cuban migrants like any other migrant without legal standing in the United States.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said at this time and in the future, the Coast Guard’s mission has not changed. They still have an ongoing presence in the Caribbean intercepting migrants.

As for the reaction to the policy change in Cuba, there are mixed feelings.

“Cuban government officials are aware of it. They are very, very happy. This is something that they had wanted for quite some time. They had been pushing the Obama administration and previous administrations to change this law which they said encouraged Cuban people, often to take to the sea or go through countries or pay smugglers to bring them to the United States,” said CNN’s Patrick Oppmann with CNN.

Oppmann said some Cubans were disappointed because it takes away their privileged status.

“For many people, they’re celebrating here but others are reacting to it with a lot of disappointment because this is very much the end of an era here and in Miami, of course,” said Oppmann from Havana.

But questions remain of what will happen to Cubans trying to get into the U.S.

“Right now, the United States only grants 20,000 visas per year to Cubans to try to leave the island. Are they going to increase those numbers? I have to assume that the demand is going to increase,” said Gomez.

Since the U.S. and Cuba normalized relations two years ago, there’s been a rise of Cubans arriving in the U.S. in fear of the change in policy. Since the change is effective immediately, any Cubans currently at sea who make it to U.S. land will reportedly be returned.

Since October 1st, at least 1,806 Cubans have tried to reach the U.S. by sea, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. That’s compared to a total of 7,411 in the fiscal year of 2016.

