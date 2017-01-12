Multiple People Shot In SW Miami-Dade

January 12, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Shooting, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting where multiple people have been hit.

The shooting happened in the area of 200 Street and SW 198 Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper4 was over a man believed to be the suspect.

Police were looking for this man in connection to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. (Source: CBS4)

Nearly 45 minutes after the shooting, police caught up with the man roaming around in tall grass and wooded areas.

Police arresting a man they said is connected to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. (Source: CBS4)

He was taken into custody by several officers.

At least two people were killed in connection to this shooting.

Two bodies covered by tarps in Southwest Miami-Dade. (Source: CBS4)

One other person was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities have not released more information.

