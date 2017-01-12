Multiple People Shot In SW Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting where multiple people have been hit.

The shooting happened in the area of 200 Street and SW 198 Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper4 was over a man believed to be the suspect.

Nearly 45 minutes after the shooting, police caught up with the man roaming around in tall grass and wooded areas.

He was taken into custody by several officers.

At least two people were killed in connection to this shooting.

One other person was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities have not released more information.

