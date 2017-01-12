Gov. Scott, Broward Sheriff Israel Weigh In On Airport Shooting A Week Later

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Nearly one week since the deadly shooting at the airport, the discussion over security and the fallout from the violence continues.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is back to business. But the questions over the violent rampage of suspected murderer Esteban Santiago haven’t stopped.

Gov. Rick Scott was in Fort Lauderdale for an education event Thursday.

CBS4’s Carey Codd asked him about changes he’d like to see in light of last week’s violence that claimed five lives.

“If someone’s adjudicated mentally ill it just doesn’t make any sense that they should have access to a gun,” Gov. Scott said.

He asked the governor about specific security changes or upgrades that he’d like to see to protect the tens of millions of people who use Florida’s airports each year.

“I think the first thing is to finish understanding exactly what happened and then try to figure out if there’s something we can improve,” Scott said.

The shooting at FLL prompted discussion over airport security on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Bill Nelson said Wednesday that despite funding increases in 2016, he believes much more money needs to be spent to improve airport security moving forward.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel says security is also his focus.

He spoke at an event Thursday preparing for the Martin Luther King Junior Day holiday and praised the coordination and communication of law enforcement who responded to last week’s shooting.

“The men and women of all over law enforcement came together. It was seamless. I’ve never seen such cohesion,” he said.

Israel also addressed the case of Deputy Michael Dingman, who was suspended with pay in connection with the recording of airport surveillance video and leaking of that video to TMZ.

“We’re at the beginning stages of an investigation. Deputy Dingman, like anyone, else has due process,” Israel said.

But the Sheriff indicated that Dingman’s future is firmly up in the air.

“Tomorrow I might reinstate him and give him his job back. I might suspend him with pay. He might get arrested. He might get terminated. Everything is on the table,” he said.

And new details about the suspected gunman keep emerging.

The Associated Press is reporting that Santiago became increasingly erratic and violent over the past year, including being seen alone a month prior to the attack outside an Alaska liquor store waving his arms around and screaming.