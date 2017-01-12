Body Pulled From Canal Near Dade/Broward Border

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A burglary call in western Broward ended with rescue divers pulling a body from a canal on the county line.

Just after 4 a.m., someone called Miramar police to report a person who looked liked he was trying to break into vehicles near Honey Hill Road, west of NW 67th Avenue. There have been a number of car burglaries in the area in the past.

Officers were sent to check it out. One thought he saw person run across the road and head for the canal. The officers converged on the canal, spotted the man in the water, but were unable to help.

Davie Fire Rescue was called in and pulled the man’s body from the canal.

Miramar police pointed out that their officer was not chasing the man when he jumped in the water, he saw saw him head to the canal. They added that they didn’t find any vehicles which had been burglarized.

Since the canal was on the southern side of the county line, Miami-Dade police will be handling the investigation.