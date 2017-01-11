Trump Expected To Address New Allegations Of Russian Meddling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – For the first time since the election, President-elect Donald Trump will hold a news conference on Wednesday.
The president-elect is expected to face questions about Russia’s meddling in U.S. politics. Specifically, new bombshell reports that Russia reportedly gathered potentially compromising information about him, but but chose not to disclose it during the 2016 campaign.
The president-elect responded to the news Tuesday night on social media.
FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017
The reports that Russia gathered information on Trump have so far not been verified.
“Nothing’s been confirmed,” said Trump special counselor Kellyanne Conway. “We should be concerned that intelligence officials leaked to the press and won’t go and tell the President-elect himself or the President of the United States himself now, Mister Obama, what the information is.”
While the intelligence community is still in the process of corroborating the details, multiple government and intelligence officials tell CBS News the information originally came from a credible former British intelligence officer and was eventually turned over to U.S. intelligence, as well as other government officials.
The details were part of an annex in the classified report President Obama ordered into Russian hacking and was presented to the President and president-elect last week.
In the run up to his inauguration, Trump has had a strained relationship with the intelligence community and the press. He hasn’t held a press conference since July.