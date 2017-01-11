Taco Bell, the master of fast-food innovation, is at it again.

Taco Bell’s Latest Concoction: Fried Chicken Taco Shell

January 11, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Taco Bell

IRVINE, Calif. (CBSMiami/AP) —Taco Bell, the master of fast-food innovation, is at it again.

This time the company has unveiled their latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.

Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

The fast food chain says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years.

It will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

