Statue Of Iconic Kiss On Display In Key West

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A 25-foot-high bronze sculpture, portraying the world-famous 1945 image of a sailor and nurse locked in an immortalized kiss taken in New York’s Times Square on V-J Day 1945, was installed Tuesday in Key West.
Visitors climbing the steps of Key West’s Custom House Museum now view “Embracing Peace,” created by artist J. Seward Johnson, who served in the Navy during the Korean War.
The installation was staged in conjunction with the centennial anniversary of Naval Air Station Key West and The Key West Art & Historical Society’s upcoming Custom House Museum exhibit “The Navy in Key West,” which runs from Friday, Jan. 13, through the end of 2017.
“The two young figures are tantamount to what the Navy’s presence was and still is in Key West,” said Key West Art & Historical Society Curator Cori Convertito. “It helps demonstrate the dedication young people had in helping their country, which was so important to the country’s war efforts and ongoing endeavors towards peace and harmony.”
The installation is the fourth of Johnson’s pieces to grace the Custom House Museum’s steps over the last nine years.
The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report