Dippolito’s Third Murder-For-Hire Trial Will Be In Palm Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The third trial of Dalia Dippolito, who is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband, will happen in Palm Beach County.

After the judge’s ruling on the venue on Tuesday, Dippolito’s lawyers released a statement saying they think she can have a fair trial in the county.

Her second trial ended in a hung jury last month.

Dippolito is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her then husband, Mike, in 2009. But that hitman was really an undercover cop from the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Secret recordings made by the police show Dippolito allegedly negotiating with the “hitman.”

Police set up a fake crime scene, too, telling her the job was done. Her attorneys say the police were using her to find fame. The television show COPS was in town filming at the time.

“Our whole theme in this case, just to be clear is, those video tapes that the whole world has watched, they are the result of improper and illegal police practices and, as a result, those videos are contaminated,” said defense attorney Greg Rosenfeld at the time. “We’ll go to our grave knowing that the Boynton Beach Police Department manufactured this alleged crime for one reason… to make good reality TV. And it backfired.”

The department released a statement saying in part, “We stand behind the principled work our detectives did on this investigation.”

During her first trial in 2011, a jury convicted Dippolito. That verdict was thrown out on appeal over a jury selection issue.

Dippolito remains under house arrest as she awaits trial number three.