World-Class Dining Awaits at The Biltmore Hotel in Miami

Miami has long been recognized for its extravagant lifestyle and world-class dining. While much of the attention has been focused on the lavish restaurants on South Beach, The City of Coral Gables offers a rivaled dining experience with unmatched service. The Biltmore Hotel, a National Historic Landmark located minutes away from Miami Beach and Downtown, offers several renowned restaurants with elite recognition. With various eateries to choose from, including Palme d’Or, Fontana, Cascade, and The 19th Hole Bar & Grill, The Biltmore earns its place as one of South Florida’s best destinations for dining.

Considering the cultural diversity present in Coral Gables, it is only fitting The Biltmore would give residents and visitors an exclusive taste in global fare. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Palme d’Or flawlessly offers this experience with delectable French cuisine led by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Gregory Pugin and a thoughtful wine list to match. Under Pugin’s direction, the restaurant has received top honors from Zagat and the coveted Five Diamond Award from AAA, while continuing to dazzle and delight guests with its delicious dishes and artful presentation.

As Palme d’Or gives guests an unforgettable experience, Fontana offers authentic Italian cuisine with an exceptional wine list that exceeds expectation. Helmed by Italian-born Executive Chef Giuseppe Galazzi, every meal will lead guests to a home-cooked experience in an elegant and romantic atmosphere. Inspired by his grandfather, Chef Galazzi’s culinary stylings, coupled with the lush landscaping of the fountain-centered courtyard, brings Italy to The Biltmore right in the heart of Coral Gables. Guests can also enjoy one of the country’s best and most widely-celebrated Champagne Brunch buffets every Sunday at the restaurant.

Not only does The Biltmore offer luxurious dining experiences, it also offers casually elegant restaurants as well. Cascade, which overlooks The Biltmore’s world-famous pool, is an outdoor oasis with a laid back, yet sophisticated ambiance that offers a fresh, healthy menu, which focuses on organic and local ingredients. For a more sports-oriented atmosphere, The Biltmore’s 19th Hole Bar & Grill offers light al fresco dining on its terrace, which overlooks The Biltmore’s stunning 18-hole, Donald Ross designed golf course, with numerous flat-screen televisions continually tuned in to sports programming throughout.

To top off The Biltmore’s unparalleled dining, the hotel’s Afternoon Tea offering showcases why the resort is not only a historical landmark, but a cultural one, too. As one of the few traditional English afternoon teas offered in the Miami area, The Biltmore’s is the only one that boasts such a grand setting – beneath the soaring vaulted ceiling of the magnificent lobby and in front of its majestically mantled fireplace. Complemented by melodic harp music on weekdays and acoustic guitar on weekends, this refreshing repast is served daily.

To book your stay, please visit our website or call 877-239-2235.

Above content provided by The Biltmore Hotel.